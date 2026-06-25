Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 150.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitters Financial LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PANW opened at $285.26 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 233.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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