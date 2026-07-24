Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,516 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.6% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Argus set a $425.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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