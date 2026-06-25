Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 233.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here