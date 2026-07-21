Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,304 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $348.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80. The firm has a market cap of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.79, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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