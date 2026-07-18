Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Holdings Lifted by Juno Financial Group LLC

Juno Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Juno Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Juno Financial Group LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.74.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $358.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $368.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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