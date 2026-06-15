Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,963 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $139.68 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

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About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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