Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,287 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $190,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $366.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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