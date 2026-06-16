Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,093 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,856 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $179.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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