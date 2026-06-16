Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 415,290 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,272 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 415,290 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Coeur Mining worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $432,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,828 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 524,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.28.

View Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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