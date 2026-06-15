Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,653 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,464 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $65,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $325.37 on Monday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $315.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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