Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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