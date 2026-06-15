Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $76,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

GE stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.45. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $232.24 and a one year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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