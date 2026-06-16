Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 38,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Camden Property Trust worth $27,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $815,470,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,373,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,358,000 after buying an additional 119,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after buying an additional 825,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut Camden Property Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here