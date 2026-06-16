Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $34.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 237.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,114 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,005 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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