Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $55.73 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1,511.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,884 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 285,024 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $55,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $183.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.10. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.47 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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