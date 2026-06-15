Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $84.43 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,963 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 169,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $84,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $355.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.80. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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