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Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Panagora Asset Management dramatically boosted its NextEra Energy stake in Q4, increasing holdings by 1,366.4% to 801,938 shares valued at about $64.4 million.
  • Other major institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds and institutions now own 78.72% of NextEra Energy’s shares.
  • NextEra Energy reported better-than-expected EPS of $1.09 for the quarter and reaffirmed its dividend, with a quarterly payout of $0.6232 per share for a 2.9% yield; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,938 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 747,249 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,220,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,382,473,000 after buying an additional 253,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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