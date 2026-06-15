Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,394 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 24,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $56,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $822.27 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.02 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $845.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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