Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 29,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $210,437,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.25 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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