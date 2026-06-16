Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,815 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 233,108 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $116,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,547,169,000 after acquiring an additional 244,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $360.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $319.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.30.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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