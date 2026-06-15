Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in General Motors Company $GM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,945 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $104,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $87.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 20,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,749,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,570. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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