Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,184 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 644,314 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $141,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Boston Scientific by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $76,772,000. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 18,130 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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