Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,281 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of HubSpot worth $38,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $259,930,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $224,763,000 after buying an additional 449,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $156,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.25 and a fifty-two week high of $568.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

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About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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