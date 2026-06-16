Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,224 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 39,804 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $51,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.6%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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