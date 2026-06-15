Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,488 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,627 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 172,488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $66,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,537 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, MLP3 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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