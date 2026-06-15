Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,634 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,634 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $98,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $264.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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