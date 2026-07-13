Paradiem LLC Buys New Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,825 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 292.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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