Paradiem LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.3% of Paradiem LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradiem LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. ING Groep NV grew its position in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $395.65 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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