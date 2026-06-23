Paragon Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,409 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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