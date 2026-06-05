Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $963.70 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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