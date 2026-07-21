Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 955.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $328.97 on Tuesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $282.00 and a 12-month high of $496.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $309.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.66.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $395.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.57.

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Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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