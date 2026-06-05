Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $523.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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