Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,456 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $630.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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