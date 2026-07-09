Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY Shares Bought by LTS Liquid Investments LLC

LTS Liquid Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,591 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 827,248 shares during the period. Paramount Skydance comprises 17.1% of LTS Liquid Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LTS Liquid Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Paramount Skydance worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSKY. MTCO Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,488,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paramount Skydance by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 774,273 shares of the company's stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 279,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Skydance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,006,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132,613 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSKY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

Paramount Skydance stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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