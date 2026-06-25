Park Edge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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