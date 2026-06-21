Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $239.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 569,515 shares of company stock valued at $128,310,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Take-Two Interactive Software

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Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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