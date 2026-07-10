Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Parker-Hannifin worth $539,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,687,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PH opened at $948.73 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $905.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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