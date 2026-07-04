Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $963.45 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $907.42 and its 200-day moving average is $927.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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