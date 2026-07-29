Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Position Raised by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 3.7% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $72,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Amundi grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 625,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $559,578,000 after buying an additional 166,962 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $990.91 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $692.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $927.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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