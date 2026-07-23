Parker Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE GEV opened at $991.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $918.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Reuters article

GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. WSJ article

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance article

Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Kalkine Media article

Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Zacks article

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. MSN article

GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The wind business remained a drag, with segment losses widening and overshadowing otherwise strong demand trends. Proactive Investors article

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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