Parkside Investments LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,683 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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