Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $290.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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