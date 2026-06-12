Parnassus Investments LLC Has $851.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 56,781 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Parnassus Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadcom worth $851,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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