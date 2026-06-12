Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New $102.98 Million Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,472,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $102,983,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.48% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here