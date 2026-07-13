Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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