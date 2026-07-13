Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 494.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 339,314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,910,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,310,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 38,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in CocaCola by 27.8% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 72,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in CocaCola by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 17,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KO stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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