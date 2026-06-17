&PARTNERS Acquires 23,164 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

&PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,311 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in RTX were worth $45,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.47 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average is $189.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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