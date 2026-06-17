&PARTNERS Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

&PARTNERS grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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