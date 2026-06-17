&PARTNERS Buys 17,851 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

&PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $705.11 and its 200-day moving average is $476.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $788.13.

View Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here