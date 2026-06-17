&PARTNERS Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

&PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Chubb were worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,846,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $576,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in Chubb by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Chubb by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $328.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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